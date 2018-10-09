DPP Haji Orders Jacque Maribe and her fiance Jowie Charged With Murder of Monica Kimani

Dpp Noordin Haji has directed Citizen TV Political reporter Jacque Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu Jowie be charged with murder charge of Monica Monica Kimani.

“I am satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution,” Mr Haji stated. “I have therefore directed that they be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly.”

Ms Maribe refused to enter into a plea bargain deal with DCI/DPP and instead opted to stick with her fiance….



Ms Maribe’s neighbour Mr Brian Kassaine who is also in police custody was left out of the charge sheet and therefore expected to be a state witness. Statements recorded by the both Jowie and Ms Maribe confirm that the gun with which Jowie shot himself belongs to Mr Kassine.

The Juba based slay queen Ms Monica Kimani 28 was murdered on September 19th inside her apartment off Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi. She had been tied up, her mouth taped and throat slit by a knife in what police have described as a “highly trained assassin”.

Mr Joseph Irungu aka Jowie, the chief suspect, a security guard who has worked for private security companies in the Omman Jordan and Dubai was arrested on September 24. On Monday, he was taken for psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

On Friday last week, detectives collected DNA samples from Ms Maribe at Gigiri police station where she is being held.

DCI chief George Kinoti told local reporters that evidence gathered by detectives is water tight and links Ms Maribe indirectly to the murder, she was the sole supporting kast in the murder drama.

Read also: LATEST: Monica Kimani Questioned Why Jowie ‘Dressed in White Kanzu’. Illuminati Cult?

“We know that she helped Irungu cover up the offence by burning the clothes that he wore when he committed the crime.”

“We also have evidence pointing to her involvement in the crime, “ DCI boss said without elaborating on the evidence in his custody.

Read also:Connecting Dots: Police Affidavit Reveals How Jacque Maribe Helped Jowie Cover Up Murder of Monica Kimani

Section 222 of the Penal Code provides: “Any person who becomes an accessory after the fact to murder is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life.”

The TV reporter and her fiance Jowie both held by police are the prime suspects in the gruesome murder.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen who will be appearing for Ms Maribe was surprised by the move by DCI to charge his client with murder after she recanted her earlier evidence.

When Mr Irungu was arrested, he told the police that a gunshot wound on his chest was inflicted by gunmen who attacked him outside Ms Maribe’ house in Lang’ata, but the Citizen TV journalist later admitted to detectives that her fiancé shot himself in her house in an incident investigators believed at first was a suicide attempt.