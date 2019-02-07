DPP Haji approves prosecution of five banks in NYS season 2 loot

The case involving five banks in the National Youth Service (NYS) 2 scandal will be now be reviewed by a team of special prosecutors.

Standard Chartered, Equity, Kenya Commercial Bank, Diamond Trust Bank & Co-operative Bank have been under investigation with regard to criminal culpability.

DPP Noordin Haji press statement on role of financial institutions in NYS 2 scandal

KCB Group was penalised the highest at Ksh.149.5million while Equity Bank followed second with Ksh.89.5million.

The penalty for Standard Chartered Bank was Ksh.77.5million, DTB Ksh.56million and Co-operative Bank Ksh.20million.

The five banks reportedly handled a total of Ksh.3.5billion from NYS with StanChart handling the largest transaction worth Ksh.1.6billion.

Equity Bank supposedly handled Ksh.886million while KCB processed Ksh.639million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has recommended that charges be preferred against the five institutions, bank officials and entities accused of concealing and facilitating, aiding, abetting and benefiting from proceeds of crime.