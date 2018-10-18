BREAKING: DPP Drops Charges Against Legend Kipchoge Keino, To Be State Witness

Latest update is that the office of director of public prosecutions ODPP headed by the no nonsense Noordin Haji has jointly agreed with the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence boss George Kinoti to drop corruption charges against LEGEND Kipchoge Keino and instead have him testify as the state witness.

The move by the bad ass duo; DPP and DCI bosses welcome considering the charges against the legend Keino were not strong enough, it turns out Mzee Keino did not sign or authorize the purported payment to his son.

The legend Kipchoge Keino, was accused of allocating his son Ian Kipchoge Keino Sh2.5 million for air ticket and allowances during the 2016 Olympics. Thank god DCI upon critically reviewing the file he realised the legend had not signed or authorized any such payments.

Earlier on Thursday former sports minister who currently is serving as Kenya’s ambassador to Austria Hon Hassan Wario and athletics legend Kipchoge Keiono were questioned at the directorate of Criminal Intelligence headquarters at Kiambu road for hours after they turned themselves in over the Rio Olympics scandal.

Dr Wario jetted back from Vienna last evening ahead in order to beat the deadline set by the DCI, Legend Kip Keino arrived from Mexico on Tuesday. At the DCI the duo were accompanied by lawyer Cecil Miller

Dr Wario will be facing six counts of abuse, according to prosecution files, Dr Wario improperly conferred a benefit to six individuals by financing their travel to the Rio Olympics, leading to loss of public funds amounting to Sh5, 846,346.

Dr Wario is alleged to have awarded a benefit of Sh1, 506,391 each to Mr Adan Omar Enow and James Gitau Singh. Mr Richard Bura and Ms Monica Sairo were allegedly paid Sh 918, 391 each while Eunice Kerich and Samuel Njuguna Sh498, 391 each too.

Dr Wario will be charged tomorrow before the anti corruption court head by Douglas Ogot. He will take the plea together with former director of administration Haron Komen and former finance officer Patrick Kimithi Nkabu in the sports ministry.