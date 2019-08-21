DP Ruto’s point man Duale was sent to open Linturi and Marryanne’s house

The case pitting Meru Senator Mithika Linturi against his estranged wife Marianne Kitany continued apace Wednesday with even more explosive revelations.

Ms Kitany told a court that the senator and her had invited the Deputy President Dr William Ruto to the inauguration of their house.

She went on to explain that the DP did not show up as he was engaged elsewhere, he instead sent Garissa Township Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale.

“Mithika Linturi had invited the deputy president then, still the deputy president, to come and open the house. It was around August, September 2016.

“The deputy president did not make it to come at that time because he was held in another engagement but he sent honourable Aden Duale to come so Aden Duale is the one who opened the house, ” Kaitany told the court.

Linturi and Kaitany are embroiled in a bitter and very public divorce proceedings that have been characterised by salacious revelations .

The Meru senator has claimed that Maryanne Kaitany and him were never married and that she was only a guest at his house, claims that Kitany has vociferously rejected.

She was expected to play a video of their alleged marriage today.