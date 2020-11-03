DP Ruto will not go down alone if ICC case is revived, he will take Uhuru with him- Hon Sudi warns

By Oscar Sudi MP Kapseret

PLANS TO STOP WILLIAM RUTO USING ICC.

Last year, I told you of the evil schemes crafted by William Ruto’s political enemies with the aim of stopping him from running for office. Nancy Gitau and Solicitor General with the help of their master are the architects of this evil scheme. They began by sending three Police Officers to Eldoret Central Police Station to pick files recorded during post election violence 2007/8. They also sent the former OCPD Eldoret (2007/8) Mr. Titus Karuri to the Hague with the motive still unknown. They have now sent Lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender himself to ICC. All these plans are done subsequently with the aim to revive ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto. This is what that self declared government mouthpiece Francis Atwoli referred to when he claimed that William Ruto will not be on the ballot come 2022. Unfortunately, you cannot separate the two ICC cases both for DP Ruto and the one for President Uhuru Kenyatta the cases remain inseparable.

I wish to tell them that we are not scared about these evil schemes, we know each and every detail of their secret plan to tame William Ruto. We believe we have God on our side, let them bring it on.