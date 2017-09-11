”DP Ruto Wants To Derail Us, I know Their Evil Plan, His Allegations Are Basesless ”- Chebukati

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has told off DP William Ruto over claims of night meetings with NASA.

The electoral agency boss asked the DP to make public the nature of the ‘so called meetings’ and the venues they were held.

He termed the rumors as false, reckless and baseless adding that such talks will not subvert his mission of ensuring the October 17 election is credible.

“They shall not succeed to derail me from the immediate goal I have of delivering to Kenyans free, fair and credible election,” Chebukati said in a statement on Monday.

The DP made wild allegations that he failed to substantiate on Citizen TV during Sunday Live interview that he has IEBC chair was holding night meeting with NASA principals to strategize ahead of the election.

“If the night meetings are untrue, let him (Chebukati ) come out and say it,” Ruto said further castigating the IEBC chair over the memo which was leaked to the media.

In the memo, the IEBC chair asked CEO Ezra Chiloba to come clear on some 12 issues that are deemed to have affected the August 8 polls.

Ruto further said: “From the look of things, it looks like the IEBC chairman is working with our competitors.”

He said the memo was supposed to be an internal matter within the commission further adding that Jubilee has no problem with the same.

“We have no problem with the memo but all commissioners have to agree on the steps to take,” Ruto said insisting that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the August election.

He took a swipe at the National Super Alliance over its demands ahead of the repeat poll.

Raila Odinga said they want the secretariat reconstituted on grounds that some of the current top officials were complicit in the rigging detected by the Supreme Court.

The apex nullified the presidential results declared at the Bomas of Kenya on August 11 following a petition by the opposition leader.

“We will go to the polls, whether Nasa is participating or not,” he said further asking the electoral agency officials to speak with one voice.

“Our concern is that IEBC chairman’s decisions do not seem to be those of the other commissioners. Chebukati should work with the other commissioners.”

Parties in the October 17 poll have both demanded that IEBC ensures the exercise is transparent.

On the night meetings claim, NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula told off Ruto saying the remarks are unjustified and uncalled for.

“You have no capacity to throw the first stone, leave alone any stone,” the Bungoma Senator said via Twitter on Sunday.