DP Ruto propagandist Dennis Itumbi FREED on Ksh.100K bail, ordered to report to DCI thrice a week

Dennis Itumbi, the State House Digital Director who was arrested in connection with an assassination letter linked to DP William Ruto, has been released.

This is after the judge faulted the Prosecution for not availing proof that he would interfere with investigations if set free as they had claimed.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul further criticized the Prosecution for failure to reveal how many members from the Tangatanga WhatsApp group had been questioned.

She ordered that Itumbi be freed on Ksh. 100,o00 cash bail but on condition that he reports to Muthaiga Police Station daily excluding weekends.

“At the lapse of 9 days his gadgets including mobile phone, powerbank and simcard be given back,” the Magistrate ruled.

Itumbi has also been restrained from making any comments concerning this case on his social media platforms.

The Magistrate further ordered that the suspect deposits his travel documents with the court.

The Prosecution had earlier sought to have Itumbi detained for 9 more days saying they had encountered challenges in submitting their report.

“Some of the WhatsApp members are not in the country,” the Prosecution told the court.

However, Itumbi’s lawyer Katwa Kigen opposed the application and accused the State of ‘squandering the 5 days granted at the expense of his client’s liberty’.

In his defence, Kigen further stated that his client has no capacity to interfere with the process of getting statements from MPs and Cabinet Secretaries who are allegedly on the Tangatanga WhatsApp group.