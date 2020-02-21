DP Ruto mourns MURDER of Police officer with crucial information on Echesa fake arms tender

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed grief and dismay following the death of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

The officer’s body was discovered at his home in Imara Daima on Thursday with a bullet wound on the neck.

“Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office. Kenei was a disciplined young police officer. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death,” DP Ruto said on Twitter.

According to David Mugonyi, the DP Communication Secretary, the officer had not reported to work since Wednesday, February 19.

He had been scheduled to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and record a statement over the alleged arms deal scam involving former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

The officer was said to have been on duty alongside five others on the day Echesa visited the DP’s office in the company of two foreigners.

Kenei was the only officer who had not recorded a statement.

DP Ruto has since written to the Inspector General of Police citing a breach of security at his Harambee Annex office.

He is demanding that investigations be done to establish which security officers facilitated the entry of Echesa and his counterparts into his office.

Meanwhile, DCI George Kinoti has revealed that the arms deal scam may have involved more victims and could be a crime extending beyond the Kenyan border.

“I can assure you that by tomorrow (Friday) or the day after tomorrow (Saturday) you are going to hear about another company that fell victim to these fraudsters. We are going to name them…we are going to go to the victims and interview them,” he told journalists

