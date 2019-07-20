SHOCK: DP Ruto killed our son, he has failed to honour promise he made to us- parents of Sidney Mambala

Sidney Mambala’s life was tragically cut short when he was knocked down by a car in DP William Ruto convoy in Budalang’i, Busia.

One month later, the parents say that calls to the Deputy President’s office go unanswered and he has failed to honour his promise.

“Hajawahi receive simu. Napiga simu hazishikwi. Mimi nasikia uchungu sana kumpoteza mtoto wa kwanza,” the father, Felix Mambala said.

Mr. Malamba says he was promised a job while his wife Elizabeth Akinyi financial assistance for her salon business and a house.

They live in a mud hut in Mulwanda village.

The DP’s office confirmed that no assistance has been accorded to the family since Sidney’s death as the matter is still pending in court.

The family however insists that some compensation for Sidney’s death would give them reprieve.

“DP afanye vile aliahidi. Kama hangekuja budalangi (Sidney) hangekufa,” he added.

“Huyo mtoto angekuwa mtu mkubwa akuje atusaidie budalangi mzima,” Godfrey Okesa, a neighbour, told Citizen TV.

In June after the accident, EDAILY revealed that DP Ruto had spoken to Mr. Malamba, condoled with him and pledged his support.

“The DP called the area OCPD, and asked him to pass the phone to me. DP Ruto told me to take heart, promising to look into my family’s welfare. He also promised to foot all the funeral expenses,” Mr Mambala told EDAILY.

Emmanuel Talam, DP William Ruto’s Deputy Director of Communications, later delivered a condolence message from his boss and again pledged support.

“Sidney did not deserve to die, he has directed that there will be investigations and most importantly he will stand with the family,” Talam said.

On the day that Sidney died, DP Ruto tweeted:

Saddened by news of the passing on of Sidney Mambala Felix, a young and bubbly boy. Followed closely the situation after I was informed of the unfortunate incident and, now, deeply condole with the family of Mzee Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 8, 2019

