DP Ruto dumps Mariga in the hour of need, could be arrested!

Police open probe into footballer’s Kibra by-election documents as he presents petition to IEBC without the backing of senior party officials. Meanwhile, section of Jubilee leaders throw weight behind ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth in Kibra by-election

It has emerged a section of Jubilee Party leaders will be supporting ODM party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7, 2019, despite the ruling party’s interest in the race.

This means embattled Mariga who was blocked by the IEBC from contesting Kibra parliamentary seat will continue eating the ample pie even after the election body gave him seven (7) days to appeal the decision.

The Kamanda-lead team was planning to campaign alongside their counterparts in ODM against Jubilee’s candidate Macdonald Mariga who is being supported by Deputy President William Ruto.

Kamanda called on Jubilee leaders to support the spirit of the handshake and stop undermining the president from achieving his legacy.

He accused Ruto for fighting the handshake and continued attacks on both the president and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

“That boy (Mariga) did not respect the hierarchy of the party hence we want to show him that the party has owners, we don’t recognise him since he was behind Ruto,” Kamanda quoted saying.

He added Mariga was nominated in a boardroom by a few individuals without passing through competitive party primaries which has now made the internal wrangles between the two sides of Jubilee Party more open.

On the question about who is likely to be the president come 2022, Kamanda said there is still time to determine who will lead the country adding that he can even lead.

Will Mariga weather the brewing storm inside and outside Jubilee plus the infamous betrayal?

“To me, the thing that is worse than death is betrayal. You see, I could conceive death, but I could not conceive betrayal” – Malcolm X