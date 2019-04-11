DP Ruto close ally Hon Mungatana arrested over fraud, to be arraigned in Court by EACC, no mercy!

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana was, on Thursday morning, arrested by EACC officers over fraudulent operations.

He is among 21 suspects set to be charged following investigations carried out by the anti-corruption body.

Among the charges the suspects are facing are; fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crime.

EACC undertook investigations over allegations that Kilifi County Government had fraudulently paid Ksh 51,569,775 to some private companies namely; Daima One Enterprises, Zohali Services Limited, Makegra Supplies Limited, Kilingi Investments Company Limited, Leadership Edge Associated Limited and Johazi Investment Company.

Investigations established that; the stated companies did not offer any services nor supplied goods to the County government of Kilifi in addition to the Local Service Orders (LSO) used were fake as they did not originate from the county government.