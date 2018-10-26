BREAKING: DP Ruto’s close ally Hon Savula Arrested over Looted sh 2.5billion From ICT Ministry’s GAA

DP Ruto’s close ally and Lugari Member of Parliament Hon Ayub Savula Angatia has been arrested by DCI politics detectives.

Hon Savula is to be charged with conspiracy to steal Sh122,335,500 from the ICT ministry’s Government Advertising Agency GAA.

“He will be arraigned in court on Monday,” DCI said in a tweet after the dramatic arrest.

Hon Savula joins the ranks of high-profile cases that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is handling followng the order by president Uhuru to trim powers of EACC and donate them to DCI..

The government is investigating loss of Sh2.5 billion at the State advertising agency GAA.

There are reports the government lost the monies in falsified payments to phony companies associated to Jubilee politicians

DCI officials say the Sh2.5 billion was paid to 101 fictitious companies, most of which were registered in names close to those of media houses.

The Government Advertising Agency was established in July 2015 to handle advertisements from all State ministries and departments.

Officials told the Star that the DCI targets 23 suspects, among them current and former GAA staff, in the scandal that cuts across a number of ministries.

Hon Savula is a proud of the tanga tanga team and has been loud and critical of handshake and proposals for a constitutional referendum.