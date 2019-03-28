Detectives recover rolls of garments worth millions in Eastleigh Go Down

Detectives acting on information unearthed a large consignment of rolls of Garments-worth millions of shillings-in a GoDown at Mabruk House in Eastleigh. T

The police on Tuesday evening it is reported recovered rolls of fabric worth Sh23 million that were stolen from an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) firm in Mombasa.

The navy blue and beige colored fabric was reported to have been stolen on March 14 while on transit from Mombasa port to Changamwe Mega EPZ.

Police are yet to arrest any suspects but according to a tweet by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers are pursuing leads.