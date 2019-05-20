Details of Raila, Uhuru meeting with Dubai ruler over fake gold emerge

Raila Odinga Exposed The Fake Gold Trade In April To Uhuru, Told UAE Ruler He Had Been Scammed.

Interesting elements continue to emerge over the stormy gold scandal.Fresh details now emerge how Dubai ruler Sheikh Marktoum had sought the intervention of Raila Odinga to help him find his gold consignment.The saga was first brought to the attention of the president in early April by Raila. This was after Raila flew to Dubai and met Sheikh Marktoum.

Odinga met Sheikh Marktoum at a hotel in Dubai, a meeting which was also attended by a Kenyan businessman involved in the deal and who had purported to be in direct contact with CS Fred Matiang’i. During the meeting, the businessman made a call to Matiang’i in presence of Raila Odinga and Sheikh Marktoum,but Raila was too smart and realized the purported Matiang’i who was put on speaker was not the Interior CS.It is at this point that Raila told Marktoum he had been conned.

“He put the phone on a loud speaker and when Raila heard the voice of the other party, he intervened and declared it was not the CS. This ended the conversation,” says a top government official.

After informing the Dubai ruler on what was going on, Odinga flew back to Kenya and informed President Uhuru Kenyatta on the incident and how there were people trying to use his name, as well as names of people in his government to con the Dubai Royal Family.President Uhuru immediately convened a high level security meeting with top security officials as well as Raila Odinga to chart the way forward on how to nab these criminals.

A month later, President Uhuru,the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Raila Odinga would meet again in Dubai to follow up on the matter.Both Raila and Uhuru made a stop over in Dubai while on their way from China where they had gone to attend an Infrastructure Summit.During the meeting. Sheikh Marktoum is reported to have informed President Uhuru on what happened as well as playing the leaked audio which implicates Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to the president.

The Sheikh also told President Uhuru how he had been taken in circles by officials at the JKIA. On returning to the country, an enraged Uhuru reportedly summoned his security bosses and played the audio to them.The meeting was attended by CS Matiang’i, National Intelligence Service boss Maj Gen Philip Kameru, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho .He then ordered for an immediate action getting to the root of this illicit trade and apprehending all those involved.