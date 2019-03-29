Details of more cabinet secretaries to be sacked by Uhuru

Kenyans have been crying over real action in the national funds embezzlement cases that has threatened the fall of the economy at an alarming rate.The firing of sports cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa was not enough and now its been revealed that three more cabinet secretaries face sacking by president Uhuru Kenyatta over the dams scandal.

There is speculation within intelligence circles that President Uhuru will use his State of Nation address to ask all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries involved in various scandals to step aside.

The CSs implicated in the dams scandal are Simon Chelugui(Water) , Henry Rotich(National Treasury), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Mwangi Kiunjuri(Agriculture).

Although the Water CS has not been questioned yet, investigators believe he is implicated in the Itare Dam.

There are also reports that indicate there will be a major Cabinet reshuffle before the Easter Holiday.

Deputy President William Ruto has in the past rubbished reports on the brewing Ksh21 billion scandal in the Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams project in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“The money in question is about Ksh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee. No money will be lost. We are a responsible government,” the DP asserted.

There are also reports that indicate there will be a major Cabinet reshuffle before the Easter Holiday.

Deputy President William Ruto has in the past rubbished reports on the brewing Ksh21 billion scandal in the Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams project in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

On Monday, Mr Kinoti sent his officers to the home of National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Reports indicated that Mr Rotich was questioned in connection with the dams scandal. “It is true I sent my officers to him to record a statement,” Mr Kinoti said on Thursday.