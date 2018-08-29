Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu Files Petition At High Court To Stop Criminal Proceedings Against Her

After being released on a 5 million bond yesterday in the evening, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has filed a petition before the High Court seeking to stop criminal proceedings against her over charges of abuse of office and graft.

The petition was filed on Wednesday morning before High Court Judge Chacha Mwita by her lawyers Nelson Havi, Harun Ndubi and Okong’o Omogeni.

Justice Mwilu arrived in court on Wednesday morning to answer to corruption charges related to the Imperial Bank scandal.

She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Milimani Law Courts.

However, due to a technical hitch over gazetted hours for plea taking, the court was adjourned to Wednesday morning.

