Depression: Mother poison’s daughter to death

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter using poison at Suna Raha village in Suna West, Migori County.

Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge said the suspect identified as Faith Akinyi, who had attempted to commit suicide using the same poisonous concoction, was arrested at Akidiva hospital after doctors established that she was out of danger.

In the suspect’s house, police found a suicide note in which the woman blamed her husband identified as Elly for neglecting the family.

The woman poisoned her daughter before consuming the same poison on Friday, August 2 at around 11pm before they were rushed to Akidiva hospital by family members who were in the house during the incident.

The three-year-old girl, however, died at the hospital.

Family members claimed that the woman is mentally ill and has been undergoing depression.