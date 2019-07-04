What Dennis Itumbi told court over DP Ruto fake assassination, he has audio of la mada meetings – read his replying affidavit

By Zadock Angira

DENNIS ITUMBI’S REPLYING AFFIDAVIT

9. I reiterate herein, that I have an audio and video recording of material that could, show subject to investigations that a meeting could have happened, at a place called La Mada, at which discussions were held on possibility of assassination of a member of my employer, particularly the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. I decline to disclose my source on grounds of my journalistic ethics

10. I request to play the audio-video content in court in camera

11. Owing to the said material that I have, and which investigators know I have, and which they (investigators) desperately want to avoid, they (investigators) now want me to be confined at Kamukunji police station where hard-core criminals are kept

12. I fear that my life is at real risk for as long as I am in the hands of the investigators. My fears include, but are not limited to coming from

(a)Persons held at Kamukunji police station who I might have dealt with while at my work station at the Presidency and sundry stations. This includes the recent case of a suspect who tried to jump over State House fence, with a knife, and whose place of custody I do not know. There are innumerable cases of terrorist investigations, generally whose place of custody could include Kamukunji police station

(b) Police officers, masquerading as custodees at Kamukunji police station, to harm me because of my challenge to the persons of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, and the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Mr Karanja Kibicho

