DCI Recover millions of fake US Dollars, Zambian Kwachas and over 100 kilograms of fake Gold nuggets along Kiboko/Mukoma road

An early morning raid by DCI detectives along Kiboko/Mukoma road led to the recovery of millions of fake US Dollars, Zambian Kwachas and over 100 kilograms of fake Gold nuggets.

Four foreigners- one Congolese, Two Tanzanians, one Nigerian and four Kenyans were arrested.

They are Ruhota Kabagale (Congolese); Manson Chogga Mtaasi and Konnie Kalist (Tanzanians), Chukunosho Francis Ogbuanu (Nigerian), Boniface Mtwasi Anjere, Robert Riagah, Arthur Caleb Otieno and Michael Omondi Okengo (Kenyans).

“They are to be charged in court today (Tuesday),” the DCI said on Twitter.

An early morning raid by @DCI_Kenya along Kiboko/Mukoma road led to the recovery of millions of fake US Dollars, Zambian Kwachas and over 100 kilograms of fake Gold nuggets. Four foreigners-1 Congolese, 2 Tanzanians, 1 Nigerian-& 4 Kenyans arrested. To be charged in court Today. pic.twitter.com/qgRNsoAPIf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 16, 2019

According to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), the counterfeit currencies in US dollars and Zambian Kwachas as well as fake gold valued at millions of shillings were discovered after a raid at Kiboko area on Mukoma Road.

The DCI said the fake gold nuggets weighed over 100 kilograms.

This comes a day after another set of suspects were also arrested with over 50kgs of suspected gold nuggets and gold export documents.

Four Rwandese nationals and two Kenyans were arrested on Monday in Nairobi.

“The six suspects-aged between 26 years and 64 years-were arrested at an apartment in Kilimani and will be charged once necessary process is complete,” the DCI said.

They were identified as Niyitegeka Seveun, Dushimirimana Egide, Zilimwabagabu Jacques, Ngaragura Emmanuel, Grace Wairimu and Erascos Katiku.