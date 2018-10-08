DCI Investigations On Monica Kimani Murder Hits Dead End, Police Fail To Recover Murder Weapon

Homicide detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are yet to recover the weapon believed to have been used by suspect Jowie Irungu in the brutal murder of Monica Kimani.

The detectives are working round the clock to recover the murder weapon which would be crucial in securing a conviction against Irungu.

Over the weekend, the detectives drove Irungu around several estates in Nairobi where they believed he may have hidden the murder weapon – believed to be a knife.

The search saw DCI officers take the suspect to Monica Kimani’s apartment, as well as in the house where he lived with his fiancée Jacque Maribe.

They also visited three other estates where Irungu’s close friends live. Apart from the weapon, police are keen on discovering the keys to Kimani’s apartment as her killer locked the house after killing her.

Last week, the Nation reported that the homicide detectives had taken a knife belonging to Maribe for DNA testing. The results of the test were not availed to the media.

The prosecution is expected to produce Irungu before a Kiambu court where he will be formally charged with first degree murder.

A conviction for a murder case requires the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt – a relatively high threshold compared to other cases.

Media reports indicate that the police have gathered crucial evidence linking Irungu to Kimani’s murder, including DNA evidence that placed him at the scene of the murder.

However, the suspect’s father, has refuted the report saying his son had not been subjected to DNA tests.

