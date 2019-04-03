DCI arrests 17 members of outlawed Mombasa Republican Council

Police have arrested 17 suspected members of the outlawed Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in Diani, Kwale County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects aged between 41 and 84 years were nabbed on Tuesday “as they assembled at a house in Kibundani area.”

The DCI further said that police had recovered membership registers and contributions at the said house.

The suspects are set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

On Monday Police shot and killed a suspected gangster in Kisauni and injured his accomplices.The man was said to be part of a five-man gang armed with clubs and machetes that stopped a matatu on the Bamburi-CBF route, attacked and robbed passengers at 6am.

They also cut a Technical University female student before robbing her. She is being treated at the Coast General Hospital.

Police responding to distress calls killed one suspect on the spot. The others escaped with bullet injuries. The police boss said the suspects who escaped took with them money and other valuables stolen from the passengers.”We appeal to the members of public to alert police if they spot persons with gun shot wounds so that we can arrest them,” Kiragu said.