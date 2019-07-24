CS Rotich is Uhuru’s best friend not DP Ruto- Hon. Peter Kaluma

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were on Tuesday released on a Sh50 million bond with one surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh15 million each, after denying any wrongdoing in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

A section of Kenyans have claimed that the arrest and subsequent charging of Rotich serves a political blow to Deputy President (DP) William Ruto.

However, Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Opondo Kaluma has disagreed with that assertion, stating that Rotich is an appointee of President Uhuru Kenyatta and not the DP.

“I know in my heart of hearts that the person who is hurting most between the DP and the President over what is affecting these two gentlemen (Rotich and Thugge) is the President,” Kaluma said while appearing on Citizen TV’s News Night Show on Tuesday.

“In fact I know clearly that Henry Rotich is an appointee of the President Uhuru Kenyatta not the DP even if they were to have that arrangement,” he added.

Kaluma appeared on the show hosted by Hussein Mohamed alongside Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

CS Rotich has been Cabinet Secretary since 2013 when President Kenyatta and his DP came to power.