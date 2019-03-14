CS Mwangi Kiunjuri opens up about the DCI interrogation over 21billion dams scandal

Via Mwangi Kiunjuri

My Personal Statement on the DCI summons today.

I am here because I have been summoned by the DCI Officers through a call and text message over the ongoing investigations into the two dams – Arror and Kimwarer to assist with information.

Whereas I support the war on corruption, and recognize that the DCI is doing a good job, I wish to express my honest feelings and thoughts to those who care to listen.

Over the past 7 months, my name has been dragged through mud, and appeared in newspapers and the social media for all the wrong reasons – from the maize scandal, sugar, fertilizer and now the dams!

This has led many Kenyans to conclude that I am a prime suspect. I have been prosecuted and judged by the court of public opinion and left to do whatever I may, to clear my name.

These are the kinds of experiences that when one goes through, they leave permanent dents and injuries to one’s inner soul and reputation no matter their outcome.

My very honest question and one that my family, friends and supporters are asking is this: why am I being taken through this painful journey? Why does there appear to be an effort to create a perception in the minds of Kenyans that I am a prime suspect?

My regrets are that this is happening in a country that has one of the most reputable intelligence service in the world capable of providing reliable and actionable intelligence to assist the DCI with information on who should be treated as a suspect and who should treated as a witness.

I am not seeking sympathy. I am seeking fair treatment. I will however face whatever is thrown my way with confidence, determination and patience fully well knowing that even the darkest night will surely end.