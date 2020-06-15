CS Matiang’i under fire over sacking of Kisiis in Government, check list of professionals affected

By Nephat Onchenge

Interior Affairs and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i is under pressure from his community over what is claimed to be failure to protect senior public officials from the region.

Dr. Matiang’i has been at pains to explain why he couldn’t intervene in what is perceived as politically motivated investigations, prosecution or outright ejection of his tribemates from senior government positions.

Ironically majority of those who have befell victims either heavily contributed to the Jubilee campaign kitty or were paraded during rallies in Gusii region as a bait to woo the community to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

However, immediately after the polls, the Jubilee knife landed on persons hitherto considered as close confidants of Dr. Matiangi.

Sources have indicated that the CS and Solicitor General Ken Ogeto have been put under pressure by the Gusii professionals who have been calling the two to demand answers.



1. Chief Justice David Maraga is the latest victim, he is currently being trolled by the National Intelligence Service backed propaganda, yet the CS’s docket controls the National Intelligence Service.

2. First on the chopping list was Charles Ongwae who was hounded out of office as Kebs MD by overzealous DCI boss George Kinoti. Ongwae a former banker was outrageously charged with attempted mass murder over allegations of allowing importation of contaminated sugar and fertiliser. Almost two years later, the prosecution has never commenced despite Kinoti chest thumping that he had all the evidence.

3. Kinoti’s axe also landed on Arc. Daniel Manduku of KPA and formerly NCA whom he purported to take to court without the approval of the Director of Public Prosecution. The case was never admitted and Dr. Manduku was later forced to resign after a board meeting was called to fire him over allegations of corruption.



4. Dr. Evans Atera who had acted for over three years at the Kisumu based Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) was never confirmed in spite assurances by the CS during campaigns. Dr. Atera was interviewed and ranked top candidate but instead was sent home.

5. Another boss, Josiah Moriasi of Youth Enteprise Development Fund is fighting for his survival after court reinstated him temporary when CS Joe Mucheru attempted to kick him out. Mucheru and Matiang’i are close buddies.



6. A lady identified as Dorcas Kemunto-Wainaina who was CEO of Institute of Human Resource Development was sacked by the Joseph Onyango-led board in spite of her exemplary performance. Onyango is the CEO of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Dorcas has since moved to court to contest her dismissal.



7. Jemimah Onsare is under pressure by her board to exit as CEO of National Research Fund while Eng Pavel Oimeke of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority is also fighting after a sponsored petitioner Dindi Oscar Okumu moved to the high court seeking orders to eject him of office over alleged integrity issues.

8. Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) boss Major (rtd) George Nyamoko Okong’o is also already at the loggerheads with the board of directors in what is said to be a scheme orchestrated by his predecessor and now state department of Maritime and Shipping PS Nancy Karigithu.

Ms. Karigithu who sits on the KMA board by virtue of her position has been piling pressure on her colleagues to find a way of removing him.

9. Former Petroleum PS John Omenge was dropped during the last reshuffle after serving for just about one year

10. Yabesh Oyaro who was the head of procurement at KPA was demoted and dispatched to wherever where he serves without a portfolio. Oyaro’s name featured prominently during the Jubilee campaigns in Kisii