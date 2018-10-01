BREAKING: Court Rules Jacque Maribe to be Detained for 10 more days At Gigiri Police Station

Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has been detained for 10 more days to allow police conduct further investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani.

Maribe was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Monday in connection with the murder of Ms. Kimani, who was found murdered in her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The court directed that she be detained at the Gigiri Police Station, where she spent the weekend after being arrested on Saturday.

“I am convinced that compelling reasons do exist to warrant detention in custody. In the interest of justice I have granted the prosecution 10 days to detain the suspect at Gigiri police station,” directed the judge.

The prosecution had asked for 14 days to detain the TV anchor, arguing that the investigations required more time as DNA samples need to be collected as well as more statements from Maribe’s friends and colleagues.



In addition, the court directed Ms. Maribe should not be forced to record any statement in the absence of her advocate. This was after her lawyer Katwa Kigen told the court that she was being “blackmailed, intimidated and cajoled,” into recording statements.

“We have said please release her your honour… But if you choose to keep her for more days, we pray that the environment under which she is kept is not unfair to her; inclusive of her being blackmailed, intimated or cajoled your honour,” submitted Lawyer Kigen.