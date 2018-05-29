BREAKING BLOW: Court Suspends Uhuru’s Appointment Of Mzee Francis Muthaura As KRA Board Chairman

The Employment and Labour Court has stopped the appointments of former head of public service ambassador Francis Muthaura and four others to the KRA Board.

The other four include; Charles Makori Omanga, Mukesh Shah, Leonard Ithau and Susan Mudhune.

Justice Byrum Ongaya issued the order pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed against them.

This comes after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court seeking orders to stop their appointment to the office tomorrow following the Gazette notice issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 25.

Omtata said,“The president’s decision to handpick and appoint people to public offices is a nullity in law to the extent that it is inconsistent with express provisions of the Constitution of Kenya and statute which require public offices to be filled through open, fair, competitive, and merit-based but inclusive processes of recruiting and appointing persons into offices in the public service. “