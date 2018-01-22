PANIC In Camp Ruto: Court Orders Vote Recount In Langata, Hon Korrir Election May be Nullified

Langata MP Nixon Korir has been sent to his pastor for a marathon prayer after after High Court ordered vote recount for the Langata constituency in the August 2017 election, the ruling was made in relation to an election petition challenging his win.

The High Court made the ruling on Tuesday, in a case file by ODM’s Oscar Omuke, against the incumbent – Nixon Korir who many consider him an alleged pure computer generated MP given the demographics in the constituency. There is no way he was to win in a free and fair election given the voters register is largely a NASA.

Korir is not known for anything to warrant a bi-partisan support, he is not Sonko, Sakaja or Babu Owino to warrant a smooth sail in such a constituency.

Hon Korir allegdily garnered 41086 votes, beating ODM’s Oscar Omoke who got 39, 593 votes.

Omoke, however, has challenged the results, citing massive electoral irregularities.