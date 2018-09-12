BREAKING: Court Orders Governor Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo REMAIN IN POLICE CUSTODY For Two Weeks

A Nairobi court has ruled that Michael Oyamo will remain in custody for two weeks as investigations into the death of Sharon Otieno continue.

In his ruling on Wednesday morning, Judge Luka Kimaru agreed with the prosecution saying that it was only fair that the suspect be remanded.

“All his rights must be upheld…any relatives visiting, counsel or his basic rights as food and access to basic amenities…

“After 14 days he should be brought to court either to be charged or released,” Judge Kimaru added.

Oyamo through his lawyers had strongly opposed the application.

The lawyers wanted the court to release him pending investigations.

“If they don’t have evidence against him why are they holding him,” the defence team asked.

The prosecution through State Counsel Tom Mbali had asked the court for extra time saying that the case is very complex.

Mbali also said the investigators are still pursuing other suspects.

He said cellular devices of the suspects have to undergo forensic examinations and that they are also waiting for DNA results which have been extracted from the suspects.

Oyamo will now be detained at Muthaiga police station. The case will be mentioned on September 26.

Oyamo was brought to Nairobi from Homa Bay on Tuesday evening after his DNA samples were taken by homicide detectives probing the killing of Sharon Otieno.

Meanwhile Migori governor Okoth Obado yesterday denied he was involved in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Obado told the police in Kisumu that he too was interested in knowing Sharon’s killers. The police questioned him for more than eight hours. His lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Roger Sagana said their client was innocent but told the police what he knew about the case.

“He is not involved in any way and does not want to speculate,” Sagana said.

Sharon’s family has said Obado had a sexual relationship with their daughter, who was found dead in Kodera Forest last Wednesday.