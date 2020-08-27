Court orders Governor Obado, his four children be detained in Police custody for 5 days pending bail application

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children and four others will remain in police custody until next week pending a ruling on their bail application.

Governor Obado and his co-accused were Thursday charged with 28 counts of economic crime, money laundering and conflict of interest.

They denied all the charges with Senior Principal Magistrate Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directing they be detained until Monday when a ruling on their bail application will be delivered.

The governor will be charged separately on 28 accounts with each of his children for the different amounts of money that was sent to them.

Obado surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in Kisii on Wednesday.

The Governor is accused of benefiting indirectly from Ksh.73.4 million that was paid to his four children who received payments from companies that traded with the county Government of Migori between the years 2013 and 2017 when Obado served his first term.