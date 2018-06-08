Breaking: Court Of Appeal UPHOLDS Hon Babu Owino Election VICTORY As Embakasi East MP, Jubilee Man DEFEATED !

The court of appeal has upheld the election of Babu Owino after the High court had nullified his win. Justice Warsame redelivered the ruling much to the jubilation of Babu Owino supporters.

The Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino had appealed against the decision of the court to nullify his election that was filed by his Jubilee competitor Francis Mureithi.

The court of appeal has said that they did not feel like the appellant coerced the returning officer to announce the correct result it established that he announced the correct results despite being taunted by the appellant Babu Owino.

