BREAKING: Court Confirms Jubilee Rigged Elections, Nullifies Wajir Governor Election, H.E Muhamud Sent Home!

The Wajir governor election has been nullified on grounds that it was not conducted according to the law.
Justice Alfred Mabea has ruled that governor Mohamed Abdi’s academic papers were not complete since he doesn’t have a genuine degree.
The High Court in Nairobi on Friday nullified the election of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Muhamud.
In the ruling, the court said that Governor Muhamud was not validly elected since he was not properly cleared to run for the seat.
In a petition filed by Ahmed Abdullahi, the court further noted that Muhamud did not hold a degree as required.
Further, the court observed that there were irregularities with some of the ballot boxes from polling stations having been re-opened after they had already been sealed.
In his ruling, Justice Fred Mabeya also indicated that many voters were assisted in voting thereby compromising the integrity of the process and consequently results.
The court noted that there were alterations in some forms yet there was no countersigning as required by law.
Further, the court said that many forms were not genuine; either photocopies with no watermarks or printouts and did not explain where the originals were.
“In totality, the court hereby finds that the petitioners have succeeded in convincing the court the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner,” ruled Justice Fred Mabeya.
Mabeya has since ordered by election to be held in accordance with the electoral laws and the constitution.
The Speaker of the County Assembly takes over for the next 60 days before the election.
Comments
Anonymous says
vifaranga vya komputa
Anonymous says
VINDU VICHENJANGA!!!! HAO VIFARANGA WOTE WARUDISHWE NDANI YA MAYAI….
Anonymous says
The court did not find any form of rigging or irregularities.. Wajir is a jubilee stronghold. It said the governed didn’t have relevant papers!! Next to be ousted is the drug dealer Joho
Anonymous says
WHO’S THE BEST DRUG DEALER BTN SONKO, JOHO AND UHUNYE?
Anonymous says
On my part i think the next victim of the court verdict on 8th August,2017 rigged elections is Bwana Ole Lenku of Kajiado County.Another sick case of “VIFARANGA VYA KOMPYUTA”
Anonymous says
the next flashout is Mandera Governor Ali Roba
who robbed our victory
Ahmedyarez says
he don’t qualify even, thumb up justice mabeya
Richard Kafu says
Why Mr Governor why still?
CARYLUS OMONDI says
MAMBO BADO ALL SHALL COME EVEN IN OTHER COUNTY
ole kerempe says
and not yet Jubilee stole elections
elphas wekks says
vishindwe kabisa hivyo vifaranga Pooh!!
Adipo says
let each and every truth be told and known. August 8th election was rigged from bottom to the top.
Ahmedyarez says
once he don’t have a degree then his is not qualified, I agree with justice mabeya,thumb up
Anonymous says
The earlier NASA accepts defeat the better,
Samme Lu says
hii shida ya computer ilikua emepangwa KWA county nyiingi sana , ata MERU , nilisikia ati munya aliambiwa atoe kesi kotini – KWA nin ? mi nauliza was that Justice ? ata duale sion akitoboa – vifaranga walikua wamesabashwa kila mahali . pia imagin wamemwaga damu ya ata watoto – ili waongose , tunapeana hio jubilee KWA mungu . adil nao