BREAKING: Court Confirms Jubilee Rigged Elections, Nullifies Wajir Governor Election, H.E Muhamud Sent Home!

The Wajir governor election has been nullified on grounds that it was not conducted according to the law.

Justice Alfred Mabea has ruled that governor Mohamed Abdi’s academic papers were not complete since he doesn’t have a genuine degree.

The High Court in Nairobi on Friday nullified the election of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Muhamud.

In the ruling, the court said that Governor Muhamud was not validly elected since he was not properly cleared to run for the seat.

In a petition filed by Ahmed Abdullahi, the court further noted that Muhamud did not hold a degree as required.

Further, the court observed that there were irregularities with some of the ballot boxes from polling stations having been re-opened after they had already been sealed.

In his ruling, Justice Fred Mabeya also indicated that many voters were assisted in voting thereby compromising the integrity of the process and consequently results.

The court noted that there were alterations in some forms yet there was no countersigning as required by law.

Further, the court said that many forms were not genuine; either photocopies with no watermarks or printouts and did not explain where the originals were.

“In totality, the court hereby finds that the petitioners have succeeded in convincing the court the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner,” ruled Justice Fred Mabeya.

Mabeya has since ordered by election to be held in accordance with the electoral laws and the constitution.

The Speaker of the County Assembly takes over for the next 60 days before the election.