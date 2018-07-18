Court Grants Kenya Power ‘Looters’ Bail; See Terms

RULING ON KPLC BOND APPLICATION

1. Each accused person released on bond on the following conditions:

2. (i) Personal bond of Kshs. 3M.

(ii) Surety bond of Kshs. 2M plus 1 surety each of same amount.

Alternatively,

(i) Each to deposit a cash bail of Kshs. 1M.

3. Each to deposit their travel documents.

4. Each to report to the DCI every fortnight.

5. Each NOT to contact any of the witnesses.

6. Each NOT to approach any of the KPLC installation offices or to access them by use of the passwords.