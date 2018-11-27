Court finally grants Jacque Maribe her luxury wish

Barely hours after Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe filed a contempt of court application, arguing that she had not been allowed to access to her house, the Court has finally allowed her to access the home. Is this a sign of her winning the battle?

The journalist claimed that she has had to ‘beg for clothes and accommodation’ since her abode was cordoned off as a crime scene.

In her fresh application filed in court, Ms Maribe wanted Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to avail the items in just 24 hours, should the court grant her request.

She has reportedly also gone without medication and had to ‘borrow’ a mobile phone. Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki however said her phone is an exhibit in the case and will be released once it is produced in court.

However, her vehicle will continue to be held at the police. According to Ms Mwaniki, the prosecution is still waiting for a report from the government chemist which is not ready on whether they should release it or use it as an exhibit.

Maribe was arrested on September 29 over allegations that she was linked to the murder of Monica Kimani, a Nairobi businesswoman.

A month later, she was released on Ksh.2million bail after Justice James Wakiaga indicated that there was no indication that she posed a flight risk.

The judge further ruled that the Prosecution did not prove that she would interfere with witnesses.

Her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, whom Justice James Wakiaga described as “a male version of a slayqueen” and a “woman eater” is however still in police custody at the Industrial Area Remand Prison after being denied bail.

The Court however directed that he gets medication following the bullet wound on him arm, which he has hence been denied due to a huge debt the Kenya prisons owes Kenyatta National Hospital.

We are however not yet to establish whether he has been offered medication or not.

Do you think Maribe’s win in her fresh petition has drawn her clause to winning the case?