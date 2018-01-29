BREAKING: Court To BLOCK Appointment of Ababu Namwamba and Other CASs, Uhuru Did Not Follow The Law

It may appear that the appointment of assistant ministers aka Chief Admnistrative Secretaries was a hoax hoodwink Jubilee supporters that their regional kingpins have been rewarded. High court is set to rule the move by Uhuru as unprocedural following a successful application by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Omtatah has moved to court where he has sued president Uhuru on claims that the Chief Administrative Secretary and PS nomineees were handpicked rather than being recommended by Public Service Commission (PSC).

Omtatah argues also that the position of Chief Administrative Secretary was reached without public participation.

PSC is required to advertise for the slots, shortlist candidates, and conduct interviews before finally submitting names for hiring. It is the same procedure for recruiting Principal Secretaries (PSs) since they are not vetted by Parliament.

On Friday President Uhuru Kenyatta named the Cabinet Secretaries, PSs and Chief Administrative Secretary who will serve in his government during his second Term in office.

Well, pundits had predicated yesterday that a constitutional activist may go to court to challenge the appointment and it is expected that AG Githu Muigai will provide a weak defense so that the appointments will be quashed and thus embarrasing DP Ruto whose majority allies were appointed to the unnecessary position just to eat and provide back up for his 2022 presidential bid.

Those appointed to Chief Administrative Secretaries position include:

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs – Rachel Shebesh.

Devolution and ASAL areas – Hussein Dado

Defence – (TBA)

Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Ababu Namwamba

Water and Sanitation – Winnie Guchu

Transport and Infrastructure Development – Chris Obure

Treasury and Planning – Nelson Gaichuhie

Interior and Coordination of National Government – Patrick Ntutu

Agriculture and Irrigation – Andrew Tuimor

Health – Rashid Aman –

Tourism and Wildlife – (TBA)

Education – Simon Kachapin

Lands – Gideon Mung’aro

Labour and Social Protection – Abdul Bahari

East African Community and Northern Corridor development – Ken Obura

ICT (TBA)