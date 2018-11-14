Court Allows Police To Detain Quack Doctor Mugo Wairimu for 10 Days to conclude investigation

A Nairobi court has allowed police to continue detaining fake doctor James Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo wa Wairimu for 10 more days pending in order to conclude investigations for operating an illegal clinic.

Mugo was presented at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon for operating an illegal clinic.

Senior Resident Magistrate Bernard Nzakyo granted the prosecution’s request for more time to detain Mugo who was arrested on Tuesday evening in Gachie, Kiambu County after being on the run for over a week.

He was arrested by the Flying Squad police Unit and locked up at the Pangani Police Station awaiting prosecution and trial.

The fake gynaecologist had in 2015 been arrested after Citizen TV exposed him for running an illegal clinic and allegedly raping sedated female patients. He was charged in court and released on bail.