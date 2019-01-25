CJ David Maraga Humiliates DPP Haji over fake incompetent prosecutions

Maraga serves it Hot!
– the war against corruption isn’t going to be won by blame game. I want to be candid
Maraga
– the war against corruption won’t be won by people who are involved in it and some who are here hiring bloggers to demonize the judiciary
Maraga
– We won’t win this war against corruption through Friday arrests
Maraga
– We must have a fair hearing for all. We are guided by the rule of law
Maraga
– let us stop these Friday arrests. Such things distract us and we end up spending alot of time discussing unnecessary things
CJ David Maraga to DPP: Look at the way you frame cases; you put 30 accused people in one charge sheet and they are represented by 30 lawyers. How long do you think that will take? pic.twitter.com/X8MvDADqfP
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 25, 2019
