CJ David Maraga Humiliates DPP Haji over fake incompetent prosecutions

Maraga serves it Hot!
– the war against corruption isn’t going to be won by blame game. I want to be candid

Maraga
– the war against corruption won’t be won by people who are involved in it and some who are here hiring bloggers to demonize the judiciary

Maraga
– We won’t win this war against corruption through Friday arrests

Maraga
– We must have a fair hearing for all. We are guided by the rule of law

Maraga
– let us stop these Friday arrests. Such things distract us and we end up spending alot of time discussing unnecessary things

