BREAKING: Journalist Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu In Court for Bail Hearing

Citizen TV journalist and Jubilee Propagandist Jacque Maribe is expected back in court today together with her fiance Joseph Iringu alias Jowie for their bail application hearing.

The two are accused of murdering Monica Kimani inside her her apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The murder case was re-allocated to a softer Justice Wakiaga from the the stern Justice Jesse Lessiit who had remained adamant that the two must remain in remand to allow DCI conclude investigations.

There is some optimism that that Jacque Maribe will be granted the bail and walk to freedom four weeks since her arrest. Her ex-lover Dennis Itumbi took to social media earlier Wednesday morning (ungodly hours, only God knows what he was doing or agonizing about, may be Jacque’s sweetness that is rusting away at Langata women prison, sweet memories?) posting a poem tha predicts his love will be freed!

Read also: Statehouse Propagandist Dennis Itumbi ‘Confirms’ Jaque Maribe Will Be Freed Today, To Be Granted Bail

Jacque Maribe has indeed suffered enough just for covering up a man she is madly in love that even a murder of a beautiful slay queen didn’t move her to tell investigating agencies the truth.

Last week, Justice James Wakiaga ordered that probation officers prepare and submit a pre-bail report before Wednesday’s hearing.

He further cautioned the media against publishing unauthenticated stories about the case.

“The family says they have complained about the untrue stories….we do not know where they (media) get them from,” he said.

A Recce Squad officers attached to the US Embassy has also since been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Jennings Orlando Odhiambo is said to have been with the 1st accused, Irungu, on the night of the incident.

Odhiambo is to be brought back to court on November 2, 2018.

Irungu and Maribe were charged with the murder of Monica Kimani whose body was found at her Kilimani apartment on September 19.

They however pleaded not guilty.