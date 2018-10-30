BREAKING: Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe Released After 5 Weeks Dry Spell, Jowie Remains in Custody

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has been released on bail while her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias ” Jowie’ has been denied bail.

Maribe has been freed on a cash bail of Ksh. 1 million with three sureties of a similar amount or Ksh. 2 million bond with one surety of a similar amount.

In his ruling, Justice James Wakiaga indicated that there was no indication that she is a flight risk and Prosecution did not prove that she would interfere with witnesses.

” Based on the materials placed I am unable to agree with the prosecution that Maribe will interfere or abscond court or act in any manner prejudicial” ruled Justice Wakiaga.

In denying Jowie bail, the court ruled that he has extensively traveled to Middle East with no known assets in the country and his willingness to surrender the passport is no guarantee that he will not jump bail or abscond court.



Further, the court noted that Jowie had no fixed aboard and no evidence before court that if released he would have a place to live so likely to abscond court.

Justice Wakiaga further indicated that his access to firearms and his already displayed love for guns could create fear and intimidation among the witnesses.

If released, the court ruled, there is a likelihood that he would interfere with the crime scene.

The court further noted that Jowie was in need of close supervision which can be attained under protective custody.

Justice Wakiaga therefore ruled that he can be treated at Kenyatta National Hospital with referral from the prison clinic.

The two have been charged with the murder 28-year-old Ms Monica Kimani on September 19,2018.

On Wednesday October 24, 2018, the two also took plea afresh after the prosecution amended the charge sheet to include other suspects not before court.

Prosecution led by Catherine Mwaniki has since opposed to the release of the two on bail or bond saying that they have been charged with a capital offence.

In their submission, the prosecution had termed Jowie as a flight risk while Maribe’s association with persons of influence held a likelihood that she would interfere and intimidate prosecution witnesses.

Maribe had been remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison while Jowie was at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Irungu has been in custody since his arrest on the September 25,2018 while Maribe was arrested on October 1, 2018.

Irungu and Maribe have been charged with the murder of Monica Kimani whose body was found at her Kilimani apartment on September 19,2018.