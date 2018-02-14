Chief Justice Maraga Reshuffles High Court Judges, Odunga Transffered to Machakos

CJ Maraga transfers Justice George Odunga to Machakos as Presiding Judge. He will be replaced by Pauline Nyamweya as the new Presiding Judge of the JR division. She will be joined by John Mativo who leaves the Constitutional division to join JR. Richard Mwongo sent to Naivasha while Roselyine Aburili leaves JR to be new Bungoma Presiding judge.