Chief Justice Maraga Reshuffles High Court Judges, Odunga Transffered to Machakos

CJ Maraga transfers Justice George Odunga to Machakos as Presiding Judge. He will be replaced by Pauline Nyamweya as the new Presiding Judge of the JR division. She will be joined by John Mativo who leaves the Constitutional division to join JR. Richard Mwongo sent to Naivasha while Roselyine Aburili leaves JR to be new Bungoma Presiding judge.
Comments
Anonymous says
Just another Judas hell bound creature, imbecile, devil worshiper…Hell awaits you sucker.chief.
Anonymous says
The devil’s court has spoken now let hell brake lose
Anonymous says
The courts of injustice, where Solomonic wisdom does not apply, let loose all manner of graft suckers.
Anonymous says
Let Maraga do his Job, justice Odunga was so much threatened by the Jubilee government at least in Machakos he’ll have a break. I love the gentleman, he’s a no nonsense Judge. That said, to those legal minds this, are you aware that we have computer generated lawyers?…actually some of you reading this could be beneficiaries of this stinking rot.
How i wish Matiang’i and the so called elite Jubilee police squad went after the perpetrators at the Kenya school of law with the same vigor and energy in equal measure used to arrest and kill NASA supporters including the torture of NRM commanders. Instead the Jubilee government has chose to waste public resources by chasing a mirage of NRM branding it a militia group. The enemy of the people is within the Jubilee government but instead they choose to kill and torture the very same innocent people who gave them the mandate to be caretakers in government.
Kenya school of law is where the next center of focus and energy should go by reforming the institution, at this place students are bribing to be enrolled while others bribe to acquire better grades changed in the system to be appointed at the bar, and then you dare tell us that Jubilee government is legitimate? hell No!…probably this is one of their fund raising mechanism just like Anne Waiguru funded her campaigns with the NYS loot and many others including Arap Kipindupindu the land grabber. Justice Maraga as you diligently execute your job as the no nonsense CJ mandated by the constitution, please note that the computer generated leadership of Jubilee is now being applied to give Kenyans fake incompetent lawyers from the Kenya school of Law…The people’s president will not swallow this toxic pill and it’s just a matter of time before this most dangerous, dictatorial, draconian, expensive leadership to the tax payer in Kenya since independence falls…..
We will not seat and wait to see what other agenda this illegitimate government has as their other priority to fund shillings 65 Billion Kiambu projects, how about other least developed counties, are they part of the Republic?…that’s for you to judge, mean while we continue to prepare a smooth hand over of power by the sovereignty of the people to where it rightfully belongs…… i can hear the masses making some noise from a distance….”Freedom is coming tomorrow”…the struggle continues…..