Chief Justice Maraga celebrated in Nyamira, final public event at ‘home’ before retirement

Chief Justice and the president of the supreme Court David Kenani Maraga was today lauded by lawyers for his steady leadership of the judiaciary and also for the massive transformative projects he initiated and complited during his tenure.

The CJ was today presiding over the opening of the Manga Law Court in Kitutu Masaba.Maraga is on his last public official function as the cj as he exists office this Friday.The CJ is accompanied by senator Hon Eric Okong’o Omogeni, area MP Shadrack Mose, Women rep Hon Jerusha Momanyi, county CECMs ,County secreatry among other dignitaries

