Chaos and drama in Kakamega as residents demand unconditional release of Senator Malala from Police custody

Hundrends of youth took to the streets in Mumias town today Tuesday demanding immediate and unconditional release of Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

Hon Malala was dramatically arrested on Monday morning for flouting COVID-19 guidelines, although it is largely believed that his arrest was masterminded by Statehouse operatives linked to Mt Kenya mafia who wanted to have the motion on revenue sharing passed by the senator.

There was traffic snare-up as far as Londian with videos circulating online showing burning tires on the road.



Anti-riot police officers had a hard time dispersing the youth who engaged them in running battles.

A police charge sheet said that Senator Malala and others held a public gathering on August 16 at the Bomani Grounds.

“At around 1400 hours at Bomani Grounds Mumias West, jointly with others not before court engaged in a prohibited gathering during restricted period by engaging in a public baraza,” the charge sheet read.

Senator Malala is set to be produced in a Mumias court this morning and will most likely be fined 15,000 and be set free.



On Monday, Malala accused police officers of overstepping their mandate and authority in their attempt to arrest him on Monday morning, however vowing that he will not leave with the officers alone but only in the company of his lawyers and security team.

The officers reportedly camped outside the Kitengela home of the legislator from around 3a.m claiming they were sent by a superior to bring in Malala for questioning.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday mid-morning, Malala alleged that the cops cut off his power and water supply in order to frustrate and intimidate him into surrendering.

“From 3a.m to around 10a.m, they disconnected power and I was in darkness…they disconnected water…so it is very unfortunate that the police can go this low,” he said.

“We were pushing for police reforms, little did we know that these police reforms would be more detrimental than what they were in the previous era.”