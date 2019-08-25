Breaking: Census enumerator gang raped in Kisumu

Two people suspected to have gang-raped a census enumerator arrested in Kisumu.

2:56 PM: “The census official was attacked by three young men who were hiding in some thicket behind the gate. So far we have managed to arrest two suspects who have recorded their statements and are now in the cells,” Dr. Makhoha said.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a census enumerator was reportedly gang-raped and robbed in Maseno, Kisumu West.

Reports from the police indicate that she was accosted after being dropped home.

Nyanza police boss Dr. Vincent Makhoha confirmed the incident, saying that a hunt has since been launched for the attackers.

Dr Makokha said that the lady was accosted at her gate after the exercise was over and after the indecent act, the attackers made off with her torch and power bank but left behind the census materials.

The police boss further intimated that the County Statistics Department has been ordered to immediately suspend the supervisor who dropped the woman for negligence and that the police officers and supervisors deployed in the region have been ordered to record statements.

In another incident, a census enumerator in Marani, Kisii County was reported missing since Saturday.

Police officers are currently trying to trace him to recover data kit.

Earlier on Saturday, another enumerator drank and left his kit at the bar in Nyamira county when he couldn’t afford to pay for his drinks.

The official from Nyamira is said to have drunk alcohol and deposited the census gadgets as collateral.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba revealed that the officer sought to be served beer on loan and then offered to surrender the gadgets.

It was however not clear the value of the alcohol that he had consumed before he decided to pay for the drinks with the machines.

Mariba added that the official had been arrested after he missed a pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday.

“The ICT census supervisor was issued with a census tablet and a power bank and consequently went missing since Wednesday,” stated Mariba, who is also the County Census Committee chairman.