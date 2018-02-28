Celebrations In Nyamira As Court Uphelds Election of Governor Nyagarama

The High court on Wednesday upheld H E John Nyagarama’s election as Nyamira governor.

The learned Judge held that Nyagarama was validly elected on August 8 for a second term.

The judge said the elections reflected the will of the people and ordered Walter Nyambati – the petitioner, to pay Sh5 million as cost.

He said although there were a few discrepancies, they were not substantial to affect the outcome.

The judge said the vote scrutiny confirmed that the results were generally verifiable.

“Even if there were irregularities in Nyamira county, they did not have any significant impact on the outcome,” he said.

