What Caused Justice Louis Onguto’s Death, Lawyers, Judges Mourn

High Court Judge Louis Onguto has died.

The learned judge collapsed after a gym session at Parklands Sports Club and was pronounced dead at MP Shah Hospital.

When he was first appointed, he was posted at the Constitutional and Judicial Review Division at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, and was later moved to the commercial division, his current posting.

Lawyers mourned the judge, remembering him as one who stood up for justice in cases he handled.

“We have lost one of our finest young judges,” former Law Society of Kenya president Isaac Okero tweeted.

Among the cases he has handled is one which he found that the government had erred in issuing titles without consulting the National Lands

Justice Patrick Kiage:>>>>Friend, colleague, brother. You wore your brilliance so simply, and cheerfully! Fare thee well, Judge.

Zebedeyo Ongoya:>>>

What is on my mind? Justice Louis Onguto. He was my colleague at the Kenya School of Law where we took pride in being responsible for the future and sustainability of the legal profession. Here, he was a dedicated, candid and forthright teacher. He was a colleague at the Bar. By the time our interactions commenced, he had focussed almost fully on conveyancing practice. Here he was a focussed and dedicated Advocate. He was a superior court judge. I appeared before him severally at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court. He was a dedicated judge. Death is perhaps one of those things I would have petitioned the Creator on if I had such latitude. In this case, the Petition would have closed with an impassioned plea for a return of Onguto J. The Petition option is, however, not available. It is a cruel reality that we have to “accept and move on”. May the Grace of God be upon every life that Onguto J touched. May God’s healing be upon all who are deeply hurt by his demise, key among them his immediate family. May God himself present a suitable replacement to the Law and Justice Sector. Rest in Peace Onguto Louis.

Simiyu Kuloba:>>>JUSTICE LOUIS ONGUTO: IT IS DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE THAT HE IS NO MORE

He was a lecturer and a colleague at the Kenya School of Law till a few years ago when he was appointed judge of the High Court.

A brilliant, humble, social, but fearless in dispensing justice; the legal profession has lost a dedicated member in Justice Onguto. Death is indeed cruel; harvesting even those in their prime of their lives.

My condolence to the family, relatives, friends and the legal profession at large. I mourn and empathise with you. The judge collapsed while at the gym at the Nairobi Sports Club. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby MP Shah Hospital.

May God teach each of us to number our days.