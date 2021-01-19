CAUGHT ON CAMERA: How SIX robbers stole millions from Prime Bank as security watched

Detectives are holding two Police Officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit, following a bank robbery that occurred at Prime Bank, today afternoon.

The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist. Also assisting DCI officers with investigations is a cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank.

The incident which left one security guard injured on the right arm, saw the robbers make away with an unspecified sum of money.

Here is the video



The DCI have since recovered the G3 guns stolen from the officers.

“Further to our earlier update, Detectives have recovered the two firearms lost yesterday, following a bank robbery at Prime Bank. The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into darkness.” DCI tweeted



A police report seen by Kenya Today revealed that the two cops were guarding a Prime Bank mobile truck that was parked at Hypermart Ltd at 2:45pm.

“They were confronted by a six man gang all armed with pistols who immediately robbed them of the two firearms,” report reads.

One security guard was injured on the right arm and the gunmen are said to have stolen an unknown amount of money from a cashier at the bank.

Two of the suspects apparently escaped aboard two motorcycles while the other four left the scene on foot.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two cops are being interrogated to establish how the Prime Bank heist occurred.

The cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank is also assisting detectives with investigations.

The two firearms that are said to have disappeared during the incident have since been recovered.

In July last year, detectives arrested five suspects including a police officer in a botched bank heist in Busia town.

Three suspects were arrested inside the Kenya Commercial Bank, Busia town branch as they tried to withdraw Ksh. 28.5million from someone’s account.

Two others were later arrested in Ahero, Kisumu County as they tried to escape from the police.

According to police, the suspects presented a fake ID card not reflective of the account owners raising suspicion.

“The bank manager alerted the police and they immediately visited the area and arrested the suspects,” said Busia County Commander John Nyoike.

The suspects were identified as Bhavin Ramesh and Vijay Jamnaday, who presented themselves as clients, Desmond Lusweti, their assistant, Police constable Kipkirui Tanui, attached to the Wilson Airport Police Station in Nairobi and Alex Kimeli who was identified as a businessman.

Three of the suspects; Ramesh, Jamnaday and Lusweti, alighted from the vehicle they were traveling in, suspected to have come from Nairobi, and headed to the bank to effect the fraudulent transaction while police constable Kipkirui and businessman Kimeli waited for their kill in the standby car.