Breaking: Woman sues blogger Dennis Itumbi for child neglect

A Woman has sued controversial blogger Dennis Itumbi for child support.

She argues that Mr Itumbi deserted his child from birth and has refused to provide any form of maintenance.

Sometime back,his boss was accused for neglecting his child Abby :

‘Baba Abby’ DP Ruto accused of neglecting child born out of wedlock

Even though he donates millions of shillings in harambees, William Ruto has allegedly neglected an 11-year-old daughter Abby Cherop that he sired out of wedlock. The girl’s mother Prisca Chemutai Bett has sued the Deputy President over failure to pay child support and negligence. She filed suit under a certificate of urgency at the Children’s Court in Nairobi through her lawyer Gitobu Imanyara but the Ruto is calling it blackmail.