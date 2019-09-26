Breaking: Tycoon Stephen Mark Oduk arrested in 100M fake gold scandal

The proprietor of Plan 254 club in Nairobi’s Kilimani, Stephen Mark Oduk, was on Thursday, September 26, arrested by DCI officers in connection to Ksh100 million in fake dollars found in his club.

Sleuths also recovered 147 bars of fake gold in the early morning raid in the club located along Nyangumi Road.

Paraphernalia believed to have been used to make the fake currency was also confiscated.

Money minting paraphernalia confiscated by DCI on Thursday, September 26, early morning raid on a club located along Nyangumi Road.

Is it not the first time the flashy Oduk has been on the wrong side of the law. Earlier in May, he had been arrested in connection to another fake currency find.

He then shocked the detectives when he claimed he did not have any identification documents and gave his name as Stephen Mark.

In the charge sheet presented at the Milimani Law Courts, the name “Oduk” was added to those he had provided.

Court documents revealed that on October 15, 2013, a man with the same name dressed in police uniform was part of a gang that kidnapped two children of Indian origin in Nairobi.

He was also allegedly in a group five men including a police officer who had been interdicted from the service for being part of a gang that stole millions from an ATM machine in Nairobi.

Even after being arrested over fake dollars, the man never shied away from showing off his wealth and has been featured among Nairobi’s most flamboyant and wealthy.