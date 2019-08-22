Breaking: Tabitha Karanja, husband arrested

Flying squad have finally managed to arrest Keroche Breweries boss Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja.

Tabitha and the husband were being sought by detectives for alleged tax evasion claims.

DCI officers nabbed the couple at the gate of their factory in Naivasha.

Information reaching our news desk indicates that the couple spent the night locked in their office as DCI and KRA officers camped at the gate.

Together with the company’s board members, they were whisked to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The inquiry relates to the alleged failure to pay taxes amounting to Ksh14.4 billion on various products manufactured and sold by Keroche Breweries Limited, during the period of January 2015 to June 2019.

“The audit by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) established that Keroche Breweries Limited had evaded the payment of tax totalling Ksh14,451,836,375,” read a part of the statement by the DPP.

Haji noted that the company avoided paying, VAT on products including; stamps allocated (Ksh329 million), Crescent Vodka (Ksh135 million), Vienna Ice – Quantity Variance (Ksh1.7Billion) Vienna Ice – Rate Variance (Ksh9 billion), and Summit beers at Ksh658 million.

In terms of excise duty, Keroche Breweries is alleged to owe the taxman Ksh41 million in stamps, Ksh55 million on Crescent Vodka, Ksh233 million on Vienna Ice (quantity variance) and Ksh1.5 billion (rate variance).