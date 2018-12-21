BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Mutua’s election, benefits of handshake !

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua August 8 election.

The court has declared that Mutua was validly elected as the governor.

This was after the Appeal Court nullified his win.

In the election, Mutua garnered 249,603 out of the 461,706 valid votes cast, while Wavinya managed 209,149. The difference between the two candidates was therefore well over 40,000 votes. Wavinya challenged Mutua’s election on a number of grounds.One was IEBC’s use of county employees as election officers.

Today the Supreme court is going to decide the fate of machakos. Machakos people are impatiently waiting to get justice after the long wait. It’s my prayer that the Supreme Court grants a by-election to machakos pic.twitter.com/Pxaaoz9gbj — mzalendo machakos (@nyamakwota) December 21, 2018

Wavinya also accused Mutua’s political party of using county officers as its agents. County officers are public officers and it is an election offence for a public officer to engage in the activities of any political party or candidate. It is also an election offence for a public officer to act as an agent of a political party.

The court has on the other hand nullified Ugenya MP Christopher Karani’s win. IEBC has been instructed to conduct fresh elections in the constituency.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter’s win has also been validated.

10 more petitions are yet to be determined including that of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.