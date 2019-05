Furious interior CS Fred Matiangi has been given a go ahead to ensure Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been arrested and produced in Court on Monday to answer criminal charges relating to the Fake Gold scandal.

The furious Matiangi is said to have sought advice from Statehouse and AG justice Kihara on the fate of Wetangula.

Wetangula drop big names in a telephone conversation with a Dubai contact of the rulers of URE who was following up on the Gold consignment